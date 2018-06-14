Thu June 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2018

Security forces foil terrorist bid in Bajaur

KHAR: The security forces on Wednesday foiled a terrorism bid in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district by defusing several bombs, sources said.

On a tip-off from intelligence agencies, the security forces conducted a search and strike operation in Gubre Murmur area and recovered a huge cache of ammunition and weapons that were buried underground.

The ammunition included rocket shells, rocket-launchers, remote-controlled bombs, hand-grenades and other weapons. Security officials said the terrorists had buried the ammunition and weapons and apparently wanted to use it for destruction at Eid.

