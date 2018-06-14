Review of ‘controversial tickets’ from today: Imran

MADINA: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said the process of reviewing 'controversial tickets' will start from Thursday. Speaking to the media here, the PTI chief maintained that 90 per cent of all tickets were rightly handed to selected individuals. He, however, said they would address reservations of longtime party workers on the remaining 10 per cent tickets, adding that the process of reviewing 'controversial tickets' would start from Thursday. Khan said countries are bound to be destroyed if people elect a criminal as their ruler. He said that Pakistan should never be thought of as a poor country. Giving example of the West, he said the western system does not allow corrupt individuals to rise, adding that the decision rests with the people." The PTI chief claimed that his party had steered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the path of development. "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surpassed other provinces in health, education, environment and other sectors," he said, adding that his party would not be dented by any scandal, including publishing of any book. Regarding the 2013 general election, he said that former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry aided Nawaz in winning the polls through returning officers (ROs). "Chaudhry backtracked after not being made president by Nawaz Sharif," the PTI chief alleged.