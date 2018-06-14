PTI rubbishes reports about passport of Imran’s wife

LAHORE: The PTI on Wednesday slammed the hoopla on social media regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi travelling to Saudi Arabia on an old passport that mentioned the name of Khawar Maneka as her husband. The PTI leadership rejected this news as false propaganda and termed it tactics to malign the private life of the PTI chairman and his wife. The social media, all day on Wednesday, was abuzz with the news that Bushra travelled on a passport with the name of her previous husband mentioned on it. Social media enthusiasts engaged in animate arguments on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp fighting with each other over the issue. The news was shared on social media that Imran travelled via a chartered flight AP.BNR to perform Umrah. It was stated that Bushra travelled on passport numbered AB0763393 which had the name of Khawar Maneka as her husband. On the other hand, Abdul Aleem Khan travelled on passport number 4106053CP, his wife Kiran Aleem on CH4109083 and Muhammad Aun on AA5301383.