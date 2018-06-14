KPPSC exam for ASIs from July 3 to 6

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has announced schedule of competitive examination 2018 for the post of ASI (Traffic Warden) from July 3 to 6 at KPPSC Hall A, Hall B and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Postgraduate Paramedical College, Duranpur near Northern Bypass Peshawar.

The paper of Urdu Essay and Comprehension will be held on July 3, English Essay and Comprehension on July 4, General Knowledge and Current Affairs on July 5 and Basic Proficiency in Computer Literacy like Ms Word, Ms Power Point, Ms Excel, internet surfing and email will be held on July 6.

The timing of the papers will be 9:30am to 10:30am. Details of the examination centres and roll numbers will be uploaded on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission website: www.kppsc.gov.pk. All candidates will download their roll number slips mentioning their respective examination centres from the website before the conduct of exam/test.

No individual admission letter/roll number slip would be issued/posted to any candidate. If any candidate does not get intimation through the website, SMS and e-mail regarding his/her exam/test, he/she may get his/her status confirmed from computer section before the conduct of exam/test on phone numbers: 091-9212976-9214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 (Ext: No.1082).

Use of mobile phones or other electronic devices in the examination hall is prohibited and no change of examination centre will be allowed, an official statement said.