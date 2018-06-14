Two thieves escape from lockup

LAHORE: Two alleged thieves fled from the lockup of Lower Mall police station by making hole in the wall on Wednesday.

The accused, Qurban and Usman, were on physical remand. They took the water pipe of the washroom and broke the wall. They fled the premises unhindered. The SHO has registered a case against an duty cop and locked him up in the same lockup.

Two suspected terrorists arrested: Two suspected terrorists of proscribed organisations Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar e Jhangvi (LeJ) were arrested on Wednesday, and explosives and arms were seized from their custody. A CTD team of Multan got information that two terrorists belonging to TTP/LeJ were present in Multan city. They were planning to carry out a terrorist attack on a sensitive installation in Multan.

The CTD team raided the place and arrested two terrorists, indentified as Bakhtyar Ahmad and M Yousuf. Two hand grenades, one pistol 30 bore and 09x live bullets were seized from them. A case has been registered in Multan CTD police station against them.

Cop injured: A police constable was injured when two groups scuffled with each other at Sessions Court on Wednesday. The injured cop named Qasim has been removed to hospital.

tortured body found: A 35-year-old man was found tortured to death in the River Ravi on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body near Bara Darri and informed police. Police reached the place and found that the legs and arms of the man were tied up with ropes. The body has been removed to morgue.

electrocuted: Two workers were electrocuted while three others suffered severe electric shocks when a machinery touched the main line of electricity in the Green Town police area on Wednesday. Police said victims Allah Ditta, Ghulam Rasool, Ghulam Farid, Naseer Ahmad and Faqeer Hussain, all residents of Okara, were working at an under-construction building when the incident occurred. The doctors confirmed the death of Allah Ditta and Ghulam Rasool at Jinnah Hospital while the condition of others was stated to be critical.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested a person for sheltering a proclaim offender. Besides arresting the accused of sheltering a PO, the PHP also registered 350 cases against travellers on violations, recovered four stolen goats and arrested 11 accused gamblers. The four stolen goats were recovered by PHP Post Ghazi Ghat.A Punjab Highway Patrol team arrested 11 gamblers, including M Akhtar, Hassan, M Shahzad, Khuda Yar, Fazil, Rafiq and Abid Hussain.