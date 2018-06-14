Civil servants obligated to play important role in conducting free and fair polls: governor

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said that civil servants of the country are under a solemn obligation to ensure that the upcoming general elections are conducted in a free, fair, independent and just manner.

He stated this on Wednesday while addressing officials who recently completed the 23rd Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Karachi. The governor said the official bureaucracy would also play an important role in transferring powers from the present caretaker set-up to the incoming democratically elected government in the country.

He said civil servants had to perform an important responsibility with regard to the conduct of the general elections, the formation of an elected government, and later in performance of the new government.

He asked that government officials while utilising their experience and competency should take decisions on an immediate basis for the resolution of public issues. He added that public issues could multiply owing to delayed decision-making by the bureaucracy.

Zubair said that democratically elected governments were supposed to devise policies related to public governance, and it was the bureaucracy that was supposed to implement those policies.

He said civil servants were supposed to discharge their professional duties in the best of manner and work very diligently and devotedly to implement policies of the government in the entire society.

He emphasised that the government could not perform its vital functions related to public service without the presence of experienced, qualified and professionally capable bureaucrats. The governor said that NIM, Karachi, had been rendering an important national service by training and enhancing professional capabilities of the government servants.

He expressed the hope that the participants of the senior management course once back in the field would be in a better position to discharge their official duties to further the goal of public service and governance in an efficient manner. He said that professional capabilities of the participants of the course would be enhanced, making them fully capable of overcoming major challenges of governance and public service.

Caretaker minister

During a meeting with Caretaker Minister for Health and Education Sadia Virk Rizvi at the Governor House, Zubair hoped that the caretaker government would utilise all the resources available to it for resolving public issues.

He said it was a welcome sign that the caretaker provincial government had the complete resolve to take all the required measures to resolves issues related to education, health and women on a priority basis.

He said it was imperative that people should be given a very conducive environment so that they could exercise their right of franchise in the upcoming general elections in a free and independent manner.

He said the general elections would prove to be the most vital polls in the country’s history as people would participate in them to elect once again their representatives who in turn would work for further prosperity, development and progress of Pakistan.

He added that the peaceful transfer of power from one elected government to another through the process of elections would prove that Pakistan had been moving ahead well on the track of democratic governance.

Zubair was of the view that the formation of the government through the election process would prove that issues of the state of Pakistan were resolved fully in accordance with aspirations of the people.

He said that all required steps should be taken to eradicate intolerance from the society so that the state of Pakistan could be established fully in accordance with the ideals of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The caretaker minister on the occasion briefed the governor about the steps being taken by the interim government in the province for resolving public issues.