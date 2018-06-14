JI’s Asadullah Bhutto warns of taking State Bank to court

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Asadullah Bhutto has asked the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remove his name from the list of defaulters and correct its records, or else he will take the matter to court.

Reacting to media reports about putting his name on the list of defaulters, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) nominated candidate Bhutto said on Wednesday that it seems like an attempt to tarnish his political image.

Bhutto said that neither does he hold the office of director in any company nor is he a defaulter of any bank. “The SBP should set its records straight,” he said. “Neither do I have any affiliation with Kisan Services Suppliers nor has my name appeared in any court judgment regarding the company. My name is being maligned by false allegations.”

Addressing a news conference with Bhutto, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said his party leaders’ past and present are clean, as they engage in politics by deeming it a service to society.

Rehman said that if the State Bank did not issue an apology within two weeks, his party will resort to legal action. He said the MMA, an alliance of religio-political parties, is a big movement, and no harm will come to them with “these tactics”.