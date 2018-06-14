81 undergo de-radicalisation course in Bara

BARA: Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Major General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has said that no power on earth can harm Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony at De-Radicalisation Centre (DRC) in Bara, the IGFC said that the security forces with the help of the tribal people purged the area of militants and restored peace. "Merger of Fata into KP is a historic decision and underdeveloped areas will be developed now," he added.

He also took oath from the de-radicalised militants who pledged to live a peaceful life. The IGFC said that 81 people had completed their rehabilitation and de-radicalization course in Bara under Sabawoon-2 project. He said the security forces had arrested hundreds of militants, de-radicalised them and provided them technical skills to earn livelihood for their families.

The official added that 689 individuals have so far graduated from the centre. The IGFC stated that some elements were trying to malign the army but they would not succeed in their designs. On the occasion, Waseem Ashraf met the trainees and appreciated their spirit.

Khyber Deputy Commissioner Islam Zeb, Sector Commander Brigadier Arshad Taufiq, Bara Assistant Commissioner Asmatullah Wazir and tribal elders attended the event. The graduates presented amusement items at the event.