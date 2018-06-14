Engro Foods conducts session

KARACHI: Engro Foods Limited conducted knowledge building session with the students of College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Jhang, a statement said on Wednesday.

It is one of EFL’s initiative to help disseminate the right information to the upcoming nutrition experts and food technologists of the country, it added. Engro Foods Limited is a key player in Pakistan’s dairy industry and emphasizes on the importance of developing cognizance between the masses to consume safe and healthy milk for their daily nourishment.

Dr Ghulam Ahmed, Field Operations Manager Engro Foods Limited conducted the session to build awareness about UHT milk, Engro Foods supply chain process and the contributions of EFL’s Agri Services team.

Engro Foods Agri teams are continuously working towards disseminating technical awareness in dairy farmers for production of good quality milk and increasing their milk yield to uplift the dairy sector of Pakistan.

He briefed the audience about the factors that affect milk composition, current status of global dairy industry, milk production in Pakistan and per capita requirement for consumption of milk.