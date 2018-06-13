Shahbaz questions Imran: Where are 250 colleges, 1,000 stadiums, varsity in CM House?

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has challenged PTI Chairman Iman Khan to answer a list of 26 questions, saying Mr Niazi had done nothing but fool the people with promises. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Shahbaz not a single promises made by Imran was ever fulfilled, which had necessitated the questionnaire so that people would be able to make an informed decision in the coming elections. The main questions posed by the PML-N president are: 1. Where are the 350 dams, 250 colleges, 1,000 stadiums and electricity for the entire country that you promised the nation in 2013 campaign? 2. Was corruption eliminated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days or the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI turned out to be corrupt mafia?

3. Where are those special projects that you promised will deliver and benefit KPK for 100 years to come?

4. What roads lead to the University established in the CM House as promised by the PTI chairman?

5. Can the PTI chairman explain how did Peshawar become the world’s second most littered city?

6. Can you please point out where exactly did those foreigners hide that you alleged were depriving the locals of their jobs?

7. Could you please tell the nation what is the reason behind the state of accountability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

8. Did travesty of merit and rampant nepotism end in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

9. Why did you continue taking salary and privileges from the same parliament that you cussed?

10. Can a person like you, who cusses the Parliament, be considered a democratic politician?

11. Why did the self-reliance savvy ‘so-called’ leader obtain Rs 3 trillion worth of foreign loans?

12. How did the ‘Sadiq and Ameen” Imran Khan Niazi manage to convert his Rs 150 million assets into Rs 1.5 billion?

14. Can you, Imran Khan Niazi, tell the people of Pakistan, your sources of income?

15. Did the model Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police manage to stop the drug trade from Afghanistan into Pakistan through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

16. Did the PTI fulfil its commitment of corruption-free leadership instead of politics of turncoats?

17. Did Imran Khan deny the use of VIP protocol and usage of public properties for his personal use?

18. Did Imran stop lying to the nation and taking U-turns?

19. If Imran Khan respects the courts, why did he remain an absconder from justice for three years?