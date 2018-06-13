Major parties submit lists of women, minority candidates for reserved seats

PESHAWAR: The major political parties on Monday submitted priority lists of the proposed women and minority candidates for the reserved seats of national and provincial assemblies.

As per the priority lists received from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a priority list of 15 proposed women candidates for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

As per the list, Nadia Sher was on top and Maliha Aftab was placed second and Ayesha Naeem third in the priority list. The other candidates are Dr Sumera Shams, Rabia Basri, Dr Asia Asad, Sajida Hanif, Somi Falak Naz, Ayesha Khushnood, Sitara Afreen, Zeenat Bibi, Asia Khattak, Maria Fatima and Nadia Ambreen Khattak.

The PTI priority list for National Assembly seats proposed the names of Nafisa Khattak, Sajida Zulfiqar, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Shandana Gulzar Khan, Dr Rubina, Uzma Riaz Jadoon, Dr Ghazna Khalid Siddiqui and Zille Huma.

Two minorities’ candidates including Ravi Kumar and Wazir Zada were proposed by the PTI in the priority list of minorities for the KP Assembly.

Similarly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz submitted a list of 15 proposed women candidates for the reserved seats in KP Assembly.

They included Sobia Khan, Ruqaia Hina, Naseem Akhtar, Shaheen Habibullah, Jamila Paracha, Farah Khan, Raheela Suhail, Saleema Ikram, Faiza Malik, Amna Sardar, Bibi Jan, Uzma Waheed, Shazia Jadoon, Nighat Bibi and Syeda Sonia Shabbir.

The PML-N proposed five women candidates names in the priority list for the NA including Tahira Bukhari, Shaheen Habibullah, Farah Khan, Amna Sardar and Jamila Paracha. However, the PML-N proposed Suresh Kumar, Shakeel Chandar and Nighat Bibi in the priority list for minorities.

The Pakistan People’s Party submitted the priority list of 10 proposed women candidates for women reserved seats in the KP Assembly. They are Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, Shazia Tehmas, Mehr Sultana, Humaira Yasmeen, Shazia Naz, Tahira Bibi, Maryam Miankhel, Naseem Riaz, Qazi Musarrat and Naseem Begum.

For NA reserved seats, the PPP proposed nine women candidates in the priority list including Nelofar Babar, Farhat Ameer Muhammad, Dr Saima, Fauzia Inam, Ashbar Jadoon, Syeda Yasmeen Safdar, Noor Sehar, Quratul Ain Naqvi and Nagina Khan.

The PPP proposed the names of Naseeb Chan, Diya Ram and Jamil Maseeh in the priority list of minorities’ candidates for KP Assembly.

Similarly, the Awami National Party proposed the names of 12 candidates for women reserved seats in the KP Assembly. They included Shagufta Malik, Shahida Waheed, Dr Taskeen Begum, Khadija Sardar, Shabeena Saifullah, Yasmeen Pir Muhammad, Irum Fatima, Khurshid Begum, Palwasha Abbas, Munawara Farman, Mehreen Kamran and Aisha Hasan.

The ANP priority list for women reserved seats in the NA has the names of Shazia Aurangzeb, Yasmeen Zia, Dr Shaheen Zameer, Rabia Sattar, Bushra Gohar and Jamila Gilani.

However, the ANP proposed the names of Amar Jeet Singh Malhotra and Ashok Kumar in the priority list for minorities.

Likewise, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal submitted priority list for women reserved seats in the NA and proposed the names of Shahida Akhtar Ali, Inayat Begum, Naeema Kishwar, Fauzia Yusuf, Maroof Saleem, Samia Afsar, Farhana Khalid, Ayesha and Samia Raheel Qazi.

For the KP Assembly the MMA submitted priority list of 23 proposed woman candidates including Rehana Ismail, Humera Khatoon, Bilqees, Nosheen Bibi, Lubna Wajid, Naheed Younas, Shama Ijaz and Hafiz Tayeeba,Asifa Nosheen, Sawaira Imran, Jamila Haider, Amna Bibi, Jameela Ahmad, Tayyeba Ismail, Faheem, Salma, Shabnam Afridi, Asia Bibi, Rasia, Mazmila Raza, Samia Raheel Qazi, Shazia and Mehwish Aneeq.

However, the MMA submitted a list of nine proposed minorities’ candidates including Ranjeet Singh, Farid Chand Singh, Askar Pervez Denial Samuel, Sunil George, Javed Gul, Aneel Kumar, Gorsaran Lal and Dr Dilip Kumar.

The Qaumi Watan Party has proposed only Aneesa Zeb Tahirkheli for the NA women reserved seat and proposed the name of nine women candidates for reserved seats in the KP Assembly including Aneesa Zeb Tahirkheli, Sajida Neelam, Tania Gul Advocate, Naeema Nisar, Shaheen Sultan, Nasreen Khattak, Nargis Sameen, Safeena Gul and Asifa Maqbool.

The party submitted the priority list of two proposed minorities’ candidates including Akhtar Munir and Qaeemuddin Khalid.

The Awami Workers Party submitted the priority list of two proposed women candidates for NA seats including Rehana Bibi and Naveen Khattak. It submitted a proposed list of three candidates for KP Assembly women reserved seats including Razia Lubna, Fauzia Asghar and Munera Zia.

However, on Tuesday, the provincial election commissioner (returning officer) Pir Maqbool Ahmad, cleared nomination papers of 22 women candidates in the scrutiny process submitted for women reserved seats of both provincial and national assemblies.

The candidates whose nomination papers were cleared including Aneesa Zeb Tahirkheli, Naeema Kishwar, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Maimoona Hashim, Rabia Basri, Maimoona Basit, Rehana Ismail, Ayesha, Khadija Sardar, Yasmeen Zia, Shaheen Zameer, Tahira Bukhari, Neelofar Babar, Fauzia Jadoon, Ashbar Jadoon, Sajida Zulfiqar, and Nargis Sameen.