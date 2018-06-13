Students develop device for ensuring women safety

NEW DELHI: A team of six Indian youngsters have won a prestigious 1 million-U.S. dollar prize for designing and developing a device for ensuring women’s safety.

The device costs around 30 U.S. dollars, and is a miniature which could be worn as a wrist watch, or simply put in a pocket or a bag. The team’s endeavor is to bring down the cost and make it available to women across India, and the globe as well.

After winning the prize in New York last week, the team members returned to India on Sunday evening, and on Monday morning they were invited by the country’s Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi for felicitation and discuss how to work together in future.

The safety device has a “Red Button” which when pressed by a woman in unsafe circumstances would alert her five guardians whose phone are integrated with the safety device, called “Safer PRO.”

The device works on a mini sim-card, and once charged can be worn up to seven days at a stretch.Out of the six team members, one is a woman named Neiharika Rajiv who was originally a sociology student before joining the other five boys, all Delhi-based electronics students.

“All these five are smart intelligent boys from a woman’s perspective, so I joined them all around four years back. I got to know about them through newspaper reports while they were still under-graduates,” said Neiharika.

“Neiharika informs us about all women-related aspects and what kind of help is required by them in a particular situation. Rest of us have our well-defined areas of work such as business development and technology development, etc.,” said Chiraag Kapil, director of business development of their over-three-year-old start-up “Leaf Wearables.”