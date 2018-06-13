World Day against Child Labour observed

Islamabad : The World Day Against Child Labour, observed annually around the globe on June 12 to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any of its forms focusing attention to eradicate the menace through collaborated action.

The World Day Against Child Labour was first launched in 2002 aiming to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour. It was spurred by ratifications of ILO Convention No. 138[1] on the minimum age for employment and ILO Convention No. 182[2] on the worst forms of child labour.

According to ILO’s data, hundreds of millions of girls and boys throughout the world are involved in work that deprives them of receiving an adequate education, health, leisure and basic freedoms, violating this way their rights.

Of these children, more than half are exposed to the worst forms of child labour.

These worst forms included work in hazardous environments, slavery, or other forms of forced labour, illicit activities such as drug trafficking and prostitution, as well as involvement in armed conflict.

This day brings together governments, local authorities, civil society and international, workers and employers organizations civil society, as well as millions of people from around the world to highlight the plight of child labourers.

This year, theme of the World Day Against Child Labour is the World Day for Safety and Health at Work to shine a spotlight on the global need to improve the safety and health of young workers and end child labour.