PTI asks govt to tell whole truth about economy

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Asad Umar Tuesday feared that the caretaker ministers appeared to be under pressure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, urging them to speak the whole truth about the state of national economy or pass time till July 25.

Speaking to a media conference here, he emphasised that instead of misleading the nation, facts should be placed before the nation.

He said caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar spelt out some facts during the news conference and others were not shared with the media on the economy.

He noted that the foreign exchange reserves had fallen dangerously and the caretakers should tell the nation the true picture in this context.

He said that it appeared during the news conference of the caretaker ministers that they were under PML-N pressure.

He added the caretaker government should explain the true picture of the economy before the nation, as due to massive obtaining of loans, the current account deficit had increased.

Asad Umar cautioned that the national economy was at an alarming stage and owing to further shedding of rupee value, the loan burden on each family had increased by Rs40,000.

“We are heading towards a bailout package. The point where the economy has reached, we can’t afford to wait any further,” he warned.

The deficit, he pointed out, which used to be incurred in a whole year, was now being experienced in a month. Asad Umar added that if the position explained by the State Bank of Pakistan now, should have been placed before the nation three years back, then the situation would have not reached the current stage. “The SBP took much time to speak the truth,” he charged.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday alleged that both Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were mentally deranged and their statements were an attempt to cover up their corruption.

“Ruling and plundering the country for decades, yet shamelessly pointing the finger at performance of opposition and judiciary,” he said while reacting to the questions raised by former Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif about the performance of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fawad alleged the farcical statements by Sharif brothers was nothing but mere attempt to put their massive corruption under wraps while referring to the queries by Shahbaz.

He added that Sharif mafia, after ruling country for decades, shamelessly pointed the finger at the performance of opposition and judiciary.

He said that when the PTI held the reins of power in the war-torn Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province was undergoing the worst administrative crisis.

He said the PTI-led KP government invested in human development and established new universities and hospitals across the province.

Fawad claimed that Chairman PTI Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise of eradication of corruption by taking a stern action against the elements involved in corruption.

“KP leads other provinces by holding ministers, MPAs and officials of various departments, accountable”, he said.

The PTI leader said the provincial government of KP set a new precedent by providing educated youth with employment opportunities through a transparent induction process.

“The PTI has brought the war-torn and terror stricken province to the top in terms of good governance and human development”, he marked.

He called on Shahbaz to suggest a suitable name for himself as his party had totally failed to overcome the power crisis in the country.

“His tall claims of ending power shortage have come to the naught,” Fawad claimed.