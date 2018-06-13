Report submitted in court: Commission finds discrepancies in PKLI financial matters

LAHORE: A Supreme Court (SC) appointed commission to conduct forensic audit of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) has found different discrepancies in financial affairs of the institute.

In an initial report, submitted to a three-judge SC bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the commission stated that actual approved cost contract for construction of PKLI was Rs13 billion. According to the finance department of the institute, the cost was increased to Rs19.05 billion, while the government documents showed it at Rs19.50 billion. On the other hand, the Infrastructure and Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) estimates show the cost may increase to Rs23 billion.

The SC appointed commission, comprising Kaukab Jamal Zubairi, said that despite continuous delays and poor performance of the IDAP, the PKLI kept paying money to them. The project department of the institute told the commission that most decisions were made at Chief Minister’s House and they were not invited to the meetings.

The commission further pointed out that contracts worth Rs8 billion were awarded to ZKB-Reliance JV, owned by Zahir Khan, an ex-member of PKLI board of governors. The same company was also involved in construction of metro bus service in Punjab, it added.

In its report, the commission also complained about non-cooperation of the PKLI officials, and requested the court to associate with it two investigators from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for completing the forensic audit.

Earlier, during the hearing, Chief Justice Nisar told PKLI President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saeed Akhtar that the purpose of forensic audit was not to dishearten anyone but to check whether the public money was used in a transparent manner. He told Dr Akhtar that the court fully acknowledged his abilities and services. “We appreciate your effort as you returned to the country after leaving perks and privileges of millions of rupees, only to serve the people of Pakistan.

“If you have done nothing wrong, then help the court reach the wrongdoers,” the CJ said. The chief justice remarked that he would beg for pardon if he committed any mistake. “The court has no interest in your salary, but wants accountability of Rs20 billion spent on PKLI,” the chief justice told Dr Akhtar.

However, Dr Akhtar said the cost was Rs15.5 billion. Chief Justice Nisar told the PKLI head to recheck the figure, as it was exactly Rs19.5 billion, which the government spent on the project. The chief justice adjourned hearing for a month and directed the commission to submit a complete report of forensic audit. The CJ also directed NAB to associate its two officials with the commission for assistance and also warned them against harassing anyone.