Rupee decline against dollar: Pakistan finalises deal for $1b SAFE deposits from China

ISLAMABAD: At a time of rising pressures on exchange rate when rupee was continuously on decline against greenback, Pakistan has finalised a deal for $1 billion SAFE deposits from China including $500 million in shape of rollover of existing amount and an additional $500 million before June 30, 2018.

The rupee downslide to 121 from Rs 117 against US dollar on Monday morning but afterwards it recovered and stood at 119. The yawning current account deficit (CAD) and repayment obligations have eroded the ability of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for intervening into market to stop downslide on more sustained basis.

The SAFE deposits from China are known as State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) which is an arm of POBC (Central Bank) that manages the country’s foreign reserves. The former Governor SBP Yaseen Anwar had told The News last month that he had arranged two SAFE deposits during his tenure out of which one was returned back and another $500 million was still lying with the SBP.

“The situation is very fluid but Ministry of Finance is making all out efforts to ensure inflows of dollars in remaining two weeks. We have finalised deal of $1 billion as $500 million lying into the SBP will be rollover while additional $500 million will be poured into accounts before June 30”, top official at Ministry of Finance confirmed to The News here on Monday.

Another $200 million commercial loan from banks will be finalised as its procedures have already been completed. The Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the sources said, was also making efforts to ensure project inflows from multilateral and bilateral creditors before end of the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18.

The increasing worrisome for Pakistan will be starting repayments of the IMF on account of obtained loans in previous years as Islamabad will have to pay $190 million outstanding amount in June (the ongoing month).

Another $490 million will become due in the coming fiscal year 2018-19 starting from July 1, 2018 and exactly this amount of the IMF will be due in September 2018.