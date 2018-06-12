Khalid Maqbool MQM convener: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing Dr Farooq Sattar’s petition, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision, declaring Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

Justice Aamer Farooq ruled that Mr. Siddiqui will be the MQM convener as per the ECP’s decision.

Petitioner Dr Farooq Sattar, through his counsel Babar Sattar advocate, had adopted that the MQM Pakistan was a party registered in his name and if anyone else would claim to be its head the ECP had no jurisdiction to decide in this regard.

The IHC bench had on March 29 issued a stay order restoring Farooq Sattar as convener, while it reserved judgment on April 17.

Farooq Sattar contended that he was illegally removed from the convener-ship on February 11 by some members of Central Coordination Committee of the party.

He submitted that the ECP had no powers and authority to organise, administer or oversee intraparty elections and his only function under the law was to recognize and notify the intraparty election certification that were duly filed by the petitioner pursuant to section 209 of the Election Act 2017.

The court dismissed his petition and restored Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as convener of the party.