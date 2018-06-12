Six-member Punjab interim cabinet takes oath

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana in an oath-taking ceremony at Governor's House here on Monday took oath from six caretaker ministers.

CM Hasan Askari Rizvi congratulated the ministers including Zafar Mehmood, Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, Shaukat Javed, Anjum Nisar, Zia Haider Rizvi and Ahmed Waqas Riaz.

A meeting of the caretaker cabinet was held at Chief Minister's office with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi in the chair. The meeting expressed its strong commitment to ensure holding of free, fair and peaceful elections in the province. The Caretaker Chief Minister welcomed the provincial ministers and congratulated them over their new responsibilities. Addressing the meeting, he said that caretaker set up is meant for a limited period of time and its scope of work is also limited, adding that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government is to hold transparent and impartial elections. We have to fulfill the responsibility of holding transparent elections in a specific period of time, he said.