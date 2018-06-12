Geo Super to telecast Pakistan-Scotland T-20 matches live

KARACHI: Pakistan will take on Scotland in a two-match T-20 series that will be played on June 12 and 13 in Edinburgh which will begin at 8:pm. Geo Super will be televising these two matches live for the cricket lovers of the country. Pakistan Squad: Ahmed Shahzad, Asif Ali, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Rahat Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari.

Scotland Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum MacLeod, Chris Sole, Craig Wallace (wk), Dylan Budge, George Munsey, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Stuart Whittingham.

Both matches will be played at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The matches will begin at 8:pm. Don’t miss live cricket action, only on Geo Super.