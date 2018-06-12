Shami out of Afghan Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Afghanistan’s debut Test after failing a fitness test in Bangalore, the country’s cricket board said Monday.
Uncapped fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been named as Shami’s replacement in the 15-man squad for the one-off game at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium starting Thursday. The 27-year-old Shami has battled injuries and a pending court battle with his estranged wife.
