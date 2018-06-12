Ramazan Cup semis tonight

RAWALPINDI: UC 29 will face UC 20 while UC 21 will play UC 28 in the two semi-finals of the 5th Shahbaz Sharif T20 Floodlit Ramazan Cup here at the Jamia School Ground tonight (Tuesday), says a press release.

The Twenty20 tournament is being played among the union councils of Rawalpindi. UC 20 and UC 21 registered victories in the last two quarter-finals of the tournament.

At the Jamia School Ground, UC 20 defeated UC 18 by six wickets. UC 18 won the toss and batted first. They scored 141 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Nadeem and Arsalan top-scored with 33 runs each. For UC 20, Afzal Javed took two wickets.

UC 20 chased the target in the 18th over for the loss of just four wickets. Shahzad Abbasi (47), Shoaib (41) and Faisal Iqbal (42 not out) batted well.

UC 21 beat UC 43 by nine runs at the Degree College ground. Batting first, UC 21 scored 135 runs for loss of eight wickets. In reply, UC 43 were bowled out for 126.