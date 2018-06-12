WI crush Sri Lanka by 226 runs

aPORT OF SPAIN: West Indies completed a crushing 226-run victory over Sri Lanka just after lunch on the final day of the first Test Sunday as the tourists surrendered meekly following the demise of century-maker Kusal Mendis and captain Dinesh Chandimal.

Set a daunting target of 453, the Sri Lankans crashed from 189-3 in mid-morning to be dismissed for 226 just after lunch, suffering their first Test match defeat at the hands of the Caribbean side for ten years, when they were also beaten at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase triggered the final capitulation in which five wickets fell for just eight runs.

His dismissal of Chandimal in the last over before the lunch interval broke the back of the tourists’ resistance and he claimed three of the remaining four wickets to fall to finish with the impressive figures of four for 15 off 8.2 overs.

It looked so much better for Sri Lanka when Mendis, 94 not out overnight with Sri Lanka on 176 for three, reached his fifth Test century shortly after the start of the day’s play.

However any hope of the visitors seriously challenging a world record target effectively evaporated with his dismissal, caught behind for 102 off fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

Even the prospects of saving the match or at the very least taking the game into the final session disappeared with the loss of three more wickets before the break, including two off the final over bowled by Chase.

Stubborn night-watchman Lahiru Gamage had fallen LBW to leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for just three after more than an hour’s resistance but the death knell was really sounded for the Sri Lankans when Chase accounted for both Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella in the space of five deliveries.

Chandimal was forced to curtail his innings on Saturday afternoon when on 15 because he was feeling unwell.

He resumed after the fall of Mendis and showed no signs of further discomfort in getting to 27 until a flighted delivery from Chase tempted him into attempting to heave over midwicket only for the miscue to offer a simple catch to Kraigg Brathwaite running around to short mid-on. It was hardly the sort of example he would have wanted to set as Sri Lanka’s captain.

Score Board

TOSS: WEST INDIES

WEST INDIES 1ST INNS 414-8 declared

SRI LANKA 1ST INNS 185

WEST INDIES 2ND INNS 223-7 declared

SRI LANKA 2ND INNS (overnight 176-3)

Mendis c Dowrich b Gabriel 102

K Perera c Smith b Gabriel 12

Chandimal c Brathwaite b Chase 27

Mathews c Dowrich b Holder 31

Silva c and b Bishoo 14

Gamage lbw Bishoo 3

Dickwella lbw Chase 19

D Perera not out 3

Herath c Hope b Bishoo 0

Lakmal c Dowrich b Chase 1

Kumara c Dowrich b Chase 0

Extras (B-3, LB-4, NB-7) 14

Total (All out, 83.2 overs) 226

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-123, 3-175, 4-189, 5-195, 6-218, 7-222, 8-225, 9-226, 10-226.

BOWLING: Roach 15-3-57-0 (2nb), Gabriel 15-2-52-2 (4nb), Holder 14-6-24-1 (1nb), Cummins 12-4-23-0, Bishoo 19-2-48-3, Chase 8.2-1-15-4.