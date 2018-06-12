Tue June 12, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 12, 2018

Ronaldo ‘doesn’t look worried about his future’

KRATOVO, Russia: Portugal midfielder Manuel Fernandes said Cristiano Ronaldo “doesn’t look at all worried about his future” as the Real Madrid superstar contemplates a possible exit from the Spanish giants this summer.

There has been intense speculation over Ronaldo’s future after the 33-year-old suggested he could have played his last game for Real following their 3-1 victory over Liverpool in last month’s Champions League final.

Speaking on Monday at Portugal’s World Cup team base camp on the outskirts of Moscow, Fernandes said: “I have nothing negative to say about Cristiano, he looks focused and doesn’t look at all worried about his future.”

