Better to wait for next govt to decide PSL’s fate

As the stakeholders of the Pakistan Super League will meet today (Tuesday) in Lahore to finalise the fate of UAE as venue for the PSL 4, would it not be wise to suspend decisions on pertaining issues and wait for the formation of the next government to decide on the matter?

‘The News’ has learnt that the Emirates Cricket Board has agreed to hold the PSL matches according to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s requirements — to keep a 35-day gap between the PSL matches and any other international cricket commitments in UAE.

UAE are looking to initiate their own T20 league apart from the ongoing T10 tournament.

It was feared that events close to the PSL would take much of the gloss off the Pakistani league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s newly-found love for the desert venue also came as threatening news for the PSL.

All these potential dangers aside, the ECB and the government know well that the PSL has been a big success and has almost become their home league. Thus it would not be easy for them to just banish the PSL for good. The ECB still wants and will be willing to continue to be part of the league that has contributed so much towards their country’s image.

On the other hand, the success of the third edition matches in Pakistan has raised fresh hopes for franchise owners. Majority of them believe that hosting all the matches in Pakistan would give a totally new meaning to the PSL. They are even ready to have only those international cricketers in their teams who are willing to play in Pakistan. For more than one reason, these owners are right.

The PSL is meant for Pakistan. The fans have the passion to make it one of the most popular leagues in the world. If anyone has any doubts, the success of the PSL 3 matches speaks volumes about the interest and future potential.

The entire tournament in Pakistan would mean bigger revenue through sponsorship and gate money. One should also not forget the security angle. Security is much better in Pakistan and hosting matches should not be a big issue at the moment. God forbid, if we start facing security issues like we did five years back, the PCB will have no other option but to go back to the UAE or any other country for help.

So it would be wise not to distance completely from the UAE as a venue for the PSL.

It would not be a good option to decide on the matter in which government support is a must. Whether the next government is willing to back the PSL or has other ideas is a question that needs to be answered. For the cricket board, PSL organisers and the franchise owners it would be a better option to wait for the formation of the next government to decide on PSL’s future.