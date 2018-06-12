US-led airstrikes kill 18 civilians in Syria

DAMASCUS: The US-led coalition killed 18 civilians, mostly Iraqi refugees, in airstrikes Monday on the al-Hasakah province in north-eastern Syria, according to state news agency SANA.

The airstrikes targeted the town of Khoeberah in the southern countryside of al-Hasakah, said SANA, adding that women and children were among the killed Iraqi refugees.The attack came after 10 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed last Tuesday in US-led airstrikes on the town of Jaza’a in the southern countryside of al-Shaddadah city in al-Hasakah.

SANA said the US-led coalition is ramping up airstrikes on the southern countryside of al-Hasakah to enable the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to take control.The United States and the SDF have been on an offensive against positions of the Islamic State group in the southern countryside of al-Hasakah.