NAB references: Decision writing on the wall, says Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Babar Awan Monday said disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif was trying to give an impression that justice was not being provided to him, whereas the decision in NAB references was written on the wall. Addressing during an Iftar-dinner, he hosted for media persons here he said that the masses knew about the judgement to be delivered, as it was already written on the wall. He maintained two questions were to be answered by him: from where, money came and how was this transferred abroad. “Nawaz sons would say London flats belong to them, as their grandfather was the richest man in Pakistan. It was Nawaz, who sent his two sons abroad and his brother-in-law,” he pointed out.

Referring to the proceedings related to NAB references against the Sharifs, he contended that there was no provision in the law that the trial could be boycotted. “Nawaz future is Adiala jail,” he said.

Babar Awan claimed that PML-N leaders were running away from contesting the polls even from their native constituencies for being of losing the elections, as they were not able to contest the electoral bout this time. “The nation will ‘accord welcome’ to them for amending the Finality of the Prophethood law. It is very difficult for them to come out of their homes,” he claimed about the former PML-N government attempt to bring changes in the 'law'.

About the first 100-day programme of PTI, he explained that over a year was consumed on thrashing out this programme and added his party would take Pakistan out of international isolation. “Pakistan was isolated by these people,” he said referring to the PML-N government.

He feared that Pakistan would be facing acute shortage of water in near future. Turning his guns towards Shahbaz Sharif, Babar Awan said that Shahbaz had made tall claims about ending the loadshedding and at the end of PML-N government’s tenure, he said that they should not be blamed, held responsible for loadshedding in future. “They are shameless people,” he alleged.

He also castigated PML-N government’s economic policies and said that masses were desperately looking for relief in prices of daily use items and also wanted an end to ‘thana culture.’

He added Shahbaz could not build a single hospital during his stint of ten years as chief minister, where he could have got treated himself. “There had been significant improved in police stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as hospitals,” he maintained.

Replying to questions, he made it clear that there could not no alliance with PML-N or PPP.

On award of party tickets for upcoming elections, he admitted that some people had reservations and these would be duly addressed, as already review applications were being received.