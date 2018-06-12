Pak-India peace march in Gujarat from 19th

AHMEDABAD: Activists from Gujarat along with Ramon Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey will hold a 290km march from Ahmedabad to the border areas of Banaskantha district from June 19 to June 30, reported Indian media.

The march will be flagged off from the Sabarmati Ashram in the city and will culminate on the Pakistan border near Suigam in Banaskantha district, covering the Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan and Banaskantha districts of the state. “Civil rights activists from Pakistan are likely to hold a march somewhere in Karachi.