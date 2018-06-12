Tue June 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Meeting on imported seed dependency today

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Department has convened a meeting today (Tuesday) to be chaired by agriculture secretary for reducing dependency on imported seed.

The agenda items of the stakeholders’ moot include seed import issues, technology transfer for seed production, issues of local seed production and how to reduce dependency on imported seed.

The agriculture department has extended invitation to 30 stakeholders including representatives of public sector research institutions, local seeds companies, multinational seed firms and other allied bodies.

