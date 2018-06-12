Tue June 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Family deprived of gold, cash

LAHORE: Two robbers Monday looted a family sitting in the car in broad daylight near Nakhuda Chowk in the Misri Shah police limits. They took the family hostage at gunpoint and deprived them of 7 tolas of gold jewellery, Rs35,000 and two cell-phones.

