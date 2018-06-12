Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Crackdown on criminals ordered

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has expressed his displeasure over increasing ratio of crimes in the province and has issued letters to Lahore CCPO, all RPOs and DPOs to increase crackdowns on criminals involved in theft, robbery, dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes. In the letter it has been directed that to protect lives and properties of citizens is prime responsibility of the Punjab Police. Therefore, security should be enhanced at shopping malls, markets and trade centres in the last 10 days of holy month of Ramazan. Moreover, the IGP said implementation of SOPs with respect to banks security should be ensured.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar