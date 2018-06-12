Crackdown on criminals ordered

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has expressed his displeasure over increasing ratio of crimes in the province and has issued letters to Lahore CCPO, all RPOs and DPOs to increase crackdowns on criminals involved in theft, robbery, dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes. In the letter it has been directed that to protect lives and properties of citizens is prime responsibility of the Punjab Police. Therefore, security should be enhanced at shopping malls, markets and trade centres in the last 10 days of holy month of Ramazan. Moreover, the IGP said implementation of SOPs with respect to banks security should be ensured.