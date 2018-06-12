LHC seeks video clip of Ahsan in contempt case

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench on Monday sought the original video clip containing the alleged “anti-judiciary statement” made by former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in response to remarks of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar about appointment of a woman professor as vice chancellor of a university.

A full bench led by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order while hearing the case against Ahsan Iqbal. He appeared before the bench along with his counsel and once again pleaded the court to drop the proceedings against him over his alleged statement. But the court again rejected it and issued notices for the next hearing. “I never ever disgraced courts. I strongly believe that the supremacy of court is a guarantee to peace,” he said before the bench. When asked about his tweets, he said he always talked about respect for courts and supremacy of the law. “Why don’t you say what you are claiming here?” the head of the bench asked him. The bench observed that PML-N leaders should expose real conspirators instead of involving the judiciary if they had courage. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, counsel of Ahsan Iqbal, said that the season of election had arrived and they had submitted a written reply as well. “yes, you may go and run campaign. But tell us why do you attack judges?” Justice Naqvi posed him another question.