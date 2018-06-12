Six-member Punjab interim cabinet takes oath

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana in an oath-taking ceremony at Governor's House here on Monday took oath from six caretaker ministers. CM Hasan Askari Rizvi congratulated the ministers including Zafar Mehmood, Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, Shaukat Javed, Anjum Nisar, Zia Haider Rizvi and Ahmed Waqas Riaz.

A meeting of the caretaker cabinet was held at Chief Minister's office with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi in the chair. The meeting expressed its strong commitment to ensure holding of free, fair and peaceful elections in the province. The Caretaker Chief Minister welcomed the provincial ministers and congratulated them over their new responsibilities. Addressing the meeting, he said that caretaker set up is meant for a limited period of time and its scope of work is also limited, adding that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government is to hold transparent and impartial elections. We have to fulfill the responsibility of holding transparent elections in a specific period of time, he said. He said that facilities will be provided to ensure holding of free and fair elections under the instructions of the Election Commission. He said the administration has to fulfill its duties in a neutral way. Our time period is limited and we are desirous to do some public welfare initiatives which could provide relief to the masses and the line departments will have to take the lead in this regard, he said. The Chief Minister said that they are willing to set such examples which could be worth following for the coming caretaker governments. He said the ministers, administration as well as the police should be totally impartial and apolitical. The ministers are part of my team and we have to work collectively, he added. He said the caretaker ministers are experts in their fields and are also highly capable. They don't have any political agenda in the past nor will have this in future. He said that responsibility of public welfare will be fulfilled in accordance with the limitations of a specific period of time and powers. The chief secretary gave a briefing about different matters pertaining to the government affairs, working of the public sector departments and their infrastructure. The meeting was also apprised about rules of business. Caretaker ministers, chief secretary, IG and others attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed gave briefing about the functions of 43 departments of Punjab government and authority and scope of work of the caretaker government. The CM individually introduced every member of the caretaker cabinet and informed them about their responsibilities. While introducing caretaker health Minister Dr Jawad Sajid, Rizvi said that he looks after the matters pertaining to human hearts and he is quite serious in these matters. He said it is our desire he should further improve the standard of health facilities in accordance with the mandate so that relief could be provided to people and they pray for us. Caretaker Minister Zia Haider Rizvi proposed that the policy of receiving government dues with mutual willingness should be adopted by decreasing the volume of government expenditures. Ahmed Waqas Riaz expressed determination that work would be done under Askari that future caretaker governments would quote our examples. Zafar Mahmood said all-out support would be provided and matters would be settled through though open discussions in the cabinet. Minister Anjum Nisar stressed the need for further expediting efforts for the promotion of industrial activities in the province. Caretaker Provincial Minister Shaukat Javed assured his full cooperation. While talking to the cabinet meeting, CM said: "We will have to prove the policy of non-partyism with our acts." IG Police Arif Nawaz briefed about measures to be taken by the Punjab government for maintaining law and order on Eid.