Railways honour medal winners

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) Monday hosted a reception in honour of its sportspersons who won medals in various national events. During the reception held at Railways Stadium, the players were also given cash awards. PRSB vice president Prof Dr Farhan Ibadat Yar Khan was the chief guest at the reception. Also present on the occasion were Dr Aftan Iqbal and Rashid Mahmood Butt.
