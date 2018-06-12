Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Railways honour medal winners

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) Monday hosted a reception in honour of its sportspersons who won medals in various national events. During the reception held at Railways Stadium, the players were also given cash awards. PRSB vice president Prof Dr Farhan Ibadat Yar Khan was the chief guest at the reception. Also present on the occasion were Dr Aftan Iqbal and Rashid Mahmood Butt.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar