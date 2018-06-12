Arif greets Shaukat

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, president Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has congratulated Shaukat Javed, Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) on assuming the charge as minister in Punjab care-taker government. “This is the greatest pride for all the Olympic family. Your image and reputation in the public as being the honest and competent individual augers well for the choice of Interior Minister of Punjab,” POA president in his message said.