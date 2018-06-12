Tue June 12, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Main performers of Cannon Cup announced

LAHORE: The main performers of 1st Cannon Foam Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament were announced on Monday here. According to tournament secretary Shahbaz Ali 54 matches of the tournament have been completed and only 4 matches including quarterfinals, semifinals and final are schedules after Eidul Fitr. Shahrukh Ali of Mughalpura Gymkhana scored 202 Runs in 3 matches, Mustfa Meeran of Ghalib Sports scored 198 runs in 2 matches and Captain of Golden star Club Azzamul Haq Scored 188 runs in 4 matches. Rehman Qadir of Dharampura Gymkhana took 15 wickets in 3 matches, Sadaqat Ali of Golden Star took 13 wickets in 4 matches while Shehrooz Afzal Of Young Lucky star and Imran Ali of Golden Startook 8 wickets each.

