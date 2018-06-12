Etebo joins Stoke

LONDON: Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo took a break from his World Cup preparations to join English Championship club Stoke on Monday.Etebo will be a member of the Nigeria squad when the World Cup gets underway in Russia on Thursday. The 22-year-old is free to concentrate on his international commitments after leaving Portuguese side Feirense in a Â£6.35 million ($8.5 million) switch to second tier Stoke.