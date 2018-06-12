Nadal stays top of ATP pile

PARIS: Spain’s Rafael Nadal maintained his hold on top spot in the men’s ATP rankings Monday after his 11th French Open success.

The Spaniard is 100 points ahead of Roger Federer going into the grasscourt season where the Swiss will be looking to close the gap. Beaten finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria rose one spot to seventh. Germany’s Alexander Zverev remains third after reaching the quarters in Paris with Argentine semi-finalist Juan Martin Del Potro up two places to fourth.

The big mover in the top echelons of the men’s game is Italian surprise package Marco Cecchinato, who had never won a Grand Slam encounter before barreling his way to the last four at Roland Garros. He rises 45 spots to 27th after becoming the first Italian man to reach the last four of a major in 40 years. When Rafael Nadal broke down in tears on the Roland Garros podium on Sunday as 15,000 people, plus a smattering of Hollywood heavyweights, stood and honoured his staggering 11th French Open triumph, it was enough to make his desperate rivals weep. The 32-year-old Spaniard had wrapped up his 17th major, taken his career earnings beyond the $100 million mark and extended his record in Paris to 86 wins and just two defeats. It also intensified the headache facing tennis’ highly-rated but woefully under-performing next generation.

How do you solve a problem like Nadal? Or Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic for that matter? Since Nadal won his first major at Roland Garros in 2005, the ‘Big Four’ have claimed 48 of the past 53 Grand Slam titles.

In their careers, 36-year-old Federer has 20 majors, Nadal 17, Djokovic 12 and Murray three. Stan Wawrinka, it should not be forgotten, also has three Slams although his name is usually an absentee when it comes to such number-crunching. Nadal’s victory on Sunday meant that the last seven Slams have been shared between players who are 30 and over.

Furthermore, world number one Nadal has a record 32 Masters 1000 titles, Djokovic 30, Federer, 27, and Murray 14.

Such is their dominance that former world number one Marat Safin, a two-time major winner, told reporters at the French Open that he would not be surprised to see Nadal and Federer “play until they are 40”. Nadal has not put a time limit on how much longer he intends to keep playing, no doubt wary of the ravages of his injury-hit career which have forced him to sit out nine Slams to rest either his knees or wrists. “I am 32. That’s how I feel. You can’t fight against the age and you can’t fight against the watch.

The watch keep going always,” he said. “I am just trying to keep enjoying, and I am going to keep playing until my body resists, and my happiness is still high playing tennis. “When that changes, that will be a time to do another thing — I am not worried about this.” Those who should be worried are the likes of world number three Alexander Zverev, who again flattered to deceive in Paris. The 21-year-old made the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time having arrived at Roland Garros with titles in Munich and Madrid and a runners-up spot to Nadal in Rome. The German, however, struggled through three successive five-set matches before being trounced by Dominic Thiem.

ATP rankings as of June 11:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8770 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 8670

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5965

4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5080 (+2)

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4950 (-1)

6. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4870 (-1)

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3835 (+1)

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3635 (-1)

9. David Goffin (BEL) 3110

10. John Isner (USA) 3070

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2435 (+1)

12. Pablo Carreo (ESP) 2145 (-1)

13. Sam Querrey (USA) 2130 (+2)

14. Jack Sock (USA) 2110

15. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2030 (+3)

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2030 (-3)

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2030 (-1)

18. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (-1)

19. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 1715 (+1)

20. Hyeon Chung (KOR) 1685 (-1).