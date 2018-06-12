Let new govt decide the PSL-4 issue

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) stakeholders meet in Lahore Tuesday (today) to finalise UAE’s fate as co-host for the 4th edition, would it not be wiser to suspend decisions pertaining issues for the time being and wait for the formation of next government to decide on the matter?

The News has learnt that UAE Cricket Board has agreed to hold the PSL matches according to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requirements and that is to keep a good 35 days gap between the PSL matches and that of any other international cricketing commitments in that country. UAE also wants to initiate its own T20 League apart from the on-going T10 league. Fear was that such events closer to PSL would take much of gloss away from the Pakistani League. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Afghan Cricket Board’s newly found love for the desert venue also came as threatening news for the PSL.

All these potential dangers aside, the UAE board and the government knows well that PSL had been a big supporting success in the desert venue and has almost become their home grown league. Thus it would not be easier for them to just banish the PSL for goods. The UAE Board still wants and would be willing to continue to be part of the league that had contributed so much to their country’s image.

On other hand, the success of the third edition matches in Pakistan has opened up fresh hopes for PSL franchise owners. Majority of the owners believe that hosting all the matches in Pakistan would give a totally new meaning to the League. These owners are even ready to have only those international cricketers in their team who are willing to spend entire month in Pakistan irrespective of their international credentials. For more than one reasons, these owners are right. PSL is meant for a country which has initiated it. The cricketing fans in Pakistan have all the craze to make it as one of the most popular leagues in the world. If anyone has any doubts, the success of third edition matches speaks the volume of interest and future potential. All the matches in Pakistan mean a bigger revenue through sponsorship and gate money.

At the same time one should not forget the security angle. Admitted that today, the security is much better in Pakistan and hosting matches would not be a big issue at the moment. God forbid if we start facing security issues like the one we did five years back, the PCB would have no other option but to go back to UAE or any other country for help. So it would be wiser not to distance completely from the UAE as host venue for the PSL. As the country is heading towards General Election, it would not be a good option to decide on the matter where government support and backing is must to carry out such ventures.

Whether the government to be formed after the general election would show support and backing for the PSL or it would be having other ideas is a question that needed to be answered. For the PCB, PSL organisers and for the owners, it would be a better option to wait for formation of next government to decide on PSL future.