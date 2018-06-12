Jockey banned for punching ex-champion

LONDON: Brazilian jockey Raul da Silva will serve a 21 day ban for hitting 2016 champion Jim Crowley in a rare set to in the weighing room at Goodwood races.Crowley, who is first jockey to the powerful stable of Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum, and other riders had a frank discussion with Da Silva over his riding in the first race. According to media reports Da Silva, who has ridden six winners this season, attacked Crowley from behind leaving the 32-year-old with a split lip which required stitches.