‘Spain game vital for Portugal’

KRATOVO, Russia: Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Manuel Fernandes on Monday underlined the importance of Portugal’s opening World Cup group game against Spain in an early heavyweight clash in Russia. The European champions face 2010 World Cup winners Spain in their first Group B fixture in Sochi on June 15, the winner of which will be in pole position to finish top of a section that includes Morocco and Iran. “It’s a very important game for all of us, we’re a strong team now and will be playing a very strong team too, one of the top contenders,” Fernandes told reporters at Portugal’s training base in Kratovo, southeast of Moscow. “We shouldn’t be underestimating the other two teams but Spain is one of the favourites. We also have respect for Iran and Morocco and will not take them lightly.” The 32-year-old Fernandes, who won the first of his 14 caps as a teenager in 2005, is appearing at his first major tournament as Portugal hope to dramatically improve on a group stage exit four years ago in Brazil.