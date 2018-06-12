PPBF organises Baldia fight night

LAHORE: Nadir Baloch, Mohammad Bilal and Abi Jozi Khan won their respective weight category bouts of the Baldia Fight Night 2018 organised by the Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation (PPBF).

The PPBF in its monthly activity organized three fights at Baldia Town Karachi last night. In the first fight Muhammad Bilal won by knock out in the 4th round against Naeem Khan in lightweight category.

Pakistan Professional Boxing Federation president Rasheed Baloch informed The News that the second fight in the fight card of three bouts, had Farhan Hussain surprised the whole crowd as he dropped Nadir Baloch in the first round but Nadir Khan using his experience recovered quickly and knocked out Farhan Hussain in the same round.

In the third fight Abi Jozi Khan won by unanimous decision 3 minutes 4 rounds against Saddam Khan.Held with the support of Agasi Martial Arts chief Jahangeer Iqbal all three fights were refereed was Zahoor Khan from KPK with judges being Kaleem Ahmed Azad, Abdul Rehman Baloch and Fayaz Ahmed Awan.

Event supervisor was M Javed Baloch who with the help of promoters Haris Raza and Faheem Farid, cameraman M Saleem from Roadcroew media, Kareem Bux international boxer, Abdul Khaliq international boxer Fida Hussain, Wushu master M Zubair, Shah Rukh and Doctor Sayad Monawar Hussain kept the entire activity a smooth show.