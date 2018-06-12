Tue June 12, 2018
Sports

June 12, 2018

Unfit Shami out of Afghan Test

NEW DELHI: Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of Afghanistan’s debut Test after failing a fitness test in Bangalore, the country’s cricket board said Monday. Uncapped fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been named as Shami’s replacement in the 15-man squad for the one-off game at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium starting Thursday. The 27-year-old Shami, who was recently included in an ICC World XI at Lord’s but did not turn up for the match, has battled injuries and a pending court battle with his estranged wife. His most recent competitive game was in the Indian Premier League for his franchise Delhi Daredevils on April 16 but he sat in the dugout for most of the T20 tournament.

