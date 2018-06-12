NZ women hammer Ireland again

LONDON: New Zealand women overpowered their Irish counterparts by once more piling up a total in excess of 400 for another win by more than 300 runs in the second of three one-day internationals in Dublin on Sunday. Friday saw New Zealand post a mammoth 490 for four, a record total in both men’s and women’s one-day internationals, in a match they won by a colossal 346 runs. New Zealand’s Sophie Devine completed a 59-ball hundred on the way to 108 on Sunday after her captain, Suzie Bates, made 151 two days earlier.