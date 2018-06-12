Pak-Scotland first T20 today

EDINBURUGH: It’s rare that Pakistan are welcomed by unpredictability. Often, it is a part of their own fabric. But when they’re in Edinburgh, in what is set to be the last leg of their European tour, for a two-match T20I series, they would go up against a side very easily written off on paper, but one that’s brimming with confidence and waiting to embrace another challenge.

An ostracised Scotland have not held back their disappointment in the way ICC has gone about laying down the rules for its upcoming ODI marquee tournament in 2019. In fact, they’ve clinically, and consistently, proved over the last few years why they, like few other associate nations, deserve better treatment. What they’ve been handed - for now - is T20I status.

Having secured their maiden win over England in a high-scoring ODI just a day ago, Scotland will be a pumped up unit, looking to make the most of their fine run of form in limited-overs. Up against them next are Pakistan, the number 1 T20I side on Tuesday in first T20.

Having spent more than a month in and around the United Kingdom, the conditions won’t be too alien for the visitors. And despite not having lost either of their series, it has been a period where they have characteristically blown hot and cold. What, however, will be their biggest challenge is to switch from Tests to the 20-over format.

The squad has been on quite a role, but they will be without their prolific run-scorer Babar Azam, who is out with an injured wrist. Apart from him, the rest of the squad remains the same, from the one that whitewashed a second string Windies side in April. With overcast conditions expected, the battle between Pakistan’s pacers and Scotland’s in form batters will be the one to watch out for.

Haris Sohail is the only inclusion in Pakistan’s side from the previous series. However, they will be without the services of Babar Azam, who is injured Craig Wallace and Hamza Tahir are the only two inclusions from the Scotland side that played the one-off ODI against England.

Squads: Scotland: Kyle Coetzer(c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi.