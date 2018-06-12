Mum named on Interpol’s ‘world’s most wanted’ list of fugitives by mistake

LONDON: A Dorset housewife was falsely named alongside ‘paedophiles and murderers’ in a list of the most wanted Brits in the world. Mum-of-two Adriana Barton, 41, was horrified when her name and passport photo was featured in a list of the world’s 25 most wanted British ‘criminals’. Mrs Barton, from Weymouth, was mistaken for a Brazilian-born fraudster with a similar name, but who is six years older. She was contacted by worried friends and family when she appeared as one of just three women included in an Interpol appeal for wanted fugitives. The international crime agency issued a red notice, an international alert to seek the location and arrest of a wanted person for the purpose of extradition, saying she was wanted for fraud in Costa Rica. The terrified former teacher, who has never been in trouble with the law, said she locked all her doors and windows when she saw she was on the list.