MSF suspends operations in area of Yemen after air raid

DUBAI: Doctors Without Borders said it had “temporarily frozen” operations in a rebel-held area of northwestern Yemen following an air raid on a cholera treatment centre it supports. There were no casualties in the strike that hit the newly built clinic in the Abs region, which was empty at the time, said the charity, commonly known by its French initials MSF. “This morning’s attack on an MSF cholera treatment centre by the Saudi and Emirati-led coalition shows complete disrespect for medical facilities and patients,” said MSF’s head of mission Joao Martins. “MSF has temporarily frozen its activities in Abs until the safety of its staff and patients is guaranteed,” he said. The charity said the facility’s roof clearly identified it as a medical centre and that its coordinates had been given to the coalition.