Iraq ballot warehouse fire ‘deliberate’

BAGHDAD: The fire that ravaged a Baghdad warehouse where votes from May´s legislative election were stored ahead of a recount was started “deliberately”, Iraqi Interior Minister Qassem al-Araji said Monday. The fire ripped through the warehouse Sunday ahead of a vote recount prompted by allegations of fraud during the election that saw a surprise victory for a populist cleric and Iraqi voters dumping the old guard. “There is no doubt that it was a deliberate act and I am personally following up on the investigation with the criminal police and the committee tasked with probing the fire,” Araji said. Firefighters brought the blaze under control several hours after it broke out in a warehouse located in Al-Russafa, one of the largest voting districts in eastern Baghdad. Around 60 percent of the two million voters in Baghdad cast their ballots in the May 12 election in that district. The extent of the damage caused to ballot boxes was still unclear but some officials have suggested that most of them had been spared.