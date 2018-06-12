Sale of unregistered hybrid maize seed banned

PESHAWAR: The Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department has warned the seed companies and dealers to stop sale and purchase

of the unregistered hybrid seeds of maize or else legal action would be taken against them.

In a statement issued here Monday, Regional Director of the department, Ilhamuddin, said that all kinds of hybrid seeds need to be registered and enlisted with Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department and the sale of unregistered and non-enlisted seeds was strictly banned.

The companies and individuals dealing in seeds of maize and other crops were asked to get registered with the department.

The official said legal action would be taken under Seed (amended) Act 2015 and Seed Business Rules 2016 against the companies or dealers who were either not registered with the department or were involved in the sale of unregistered seed.

The companies and dealers violating the laws concerned could face a fine ranging from Rs200,000 to Rs600,000 and an imprisonment from three to six months, Ilhamuddin said.