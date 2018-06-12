SZABMU gets exam controller, registrar

Islamabad : Continuing with its policy of adhocism, the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has provisionally appointed the controller (examinations) and registrar to the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

However, SZABMU acting vice-chancellor Prof Abid Farooqi will continue will stay put until the position is filled on a permanent basis. According to a notification, PIMS burns surgeon Professor Tariq Iqbal has been given the additional charge of the office of the controller (examinations) of the university and paediatric surgeon Professor Nadeem Akthar the registrar’s.