150 cops deployed in markets to control traffic rush

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have deployed more than 150 policemen in various markets of the Capital during the last 10 days of Ramazan to control traffic related problems in the markets for Eid shopping.

"As many as 156 traffic policemen have been deployed at various markets to avoid parking congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic during the last ‘Ashra’ as the people come out for Eid shopping.

Special deployment of traffic cops has also made outside main mosques to avoid traffic rush.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Farrukh Rasheed said that special deployment was being made at various points of the Capital before ‘Iftar’ so as to avoid traffic mess.

Traffic cops are also being served ‘Iftari’ at this point, he added.

Extra deployment has been made at Super Jinnah market, Blue area, Karachi Company, F-10, Peshwar Mor, Aabpara and F-8. Farruk Rasheed said that ITP had deployed special mobile squads to control traffic at busy places.

The SSP said that sector In-charge would be responsible of any traffic mess in his area and appealed the citizens to inform police at 1915 or 051-9261192-93 in case of any traffic related issue. He said that ITP FM Radio 92.4 would also keep informing the citizens about traffic updates.